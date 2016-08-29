CU business school settles discrimination suit for $40,000

BOULDER, Colo. | The University of Colorado has paid a formed business school staffer $40,000 to settle a federal gender discrimination complaint.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2bwU3nZ ) that former Associate Director of Operations in Executive Education for the Leeds School of Business Robin Miglarese filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saying she resigned because Dean David Ikenberry and other officials created a hostile work environment and discriminated against her for being female and over the age of 40.

As part of the settlement, the university has paid about $7,800 for business school leaders to receive training on “emotional intelligence.”

This is the third gender discrimination complaint filed with the employment commission. One is still pending and another was dismissed in April.

