CU Anschutz, Denver named tops schools for veterans

AURORA | The University of Colorado Anschutz medical campus in Aurora was named one of the top schools in the country for veterans this year, according to a new list compiled by The Military Times.

Both CU Denver and Anschutz were collectively ranked as the 62nd-best schools for veterans on a list of 130 four-year universities. The University of South Florida earned the top ranking this year. Colorado State University in Fort Collins was the top-finishing Colorado college, coming in at No. 6.

The Military Times compiled the rankings after issuing a survey of around 150 questions about schools’ veterans operations to institutions across the country, according to the publication’s website. Employment opportunities, accommodations, financial incentives available to students, university culture and academic outcomes were also factored into the rankings, according to CU Denver.

“We are excited to receive this recognition as one of the best schools for veterans in the nation,” Patrick Browne, director of CU Denver and CU Anschutz Veteran and Military Student Services, said in a statement. “Working together, our faculty, staff and students raise the bar for veterans and their families. We are proud of what our veteran students achieve.”

The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs and CSU-Fort Collins were the only other four-year schools in Colorado mentioned on the list. Separate lists were used to rank two-year institutions and online schools, though no Colorado colleges were mentioned in those rankings.

The CU Anschutz branch did not appear on the list in 2015. Both UCCS and CU-Boulder appeared on the list last year.