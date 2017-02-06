CSU grad student returns from Libya, reunites with family

DENVER | A Colorado State University graduate student separated from her family because of President Trump’s travel ban is back in Fort Collins.

Hanan Isweiri (HAH’-nan Is-WIR’-ee) had traveled to Libya with her 1-year-old son to visit her sick mother and attend her father’s funeral. She was stopped in Jordan on her return trip because of the president’s executive order halting immigration from Libya and six other Muslim-majority countries.

After a federal judge swept aside the order, she and her son was able to fly back to the United States. Her husband and their three other children were waiting for her with flowers and balloons at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

She told KUSA-TV (http://on9news.tv/2kjcynG ) that “it’s really great to be home.”