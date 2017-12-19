Crow picks up bevy of endorsements from Colorado state House

AURORA | Jason Crow, one of three Democrats looking to challenge Aurora GOP Congressman Mike Coffman, picked up a handful of endorsements from state lawmakers over the weekend, many of them representing areas outside of the 6th Congressional District in the Colorado Legislature.

The Army Ranger combat veteran is being endorsed by:

State Sen. Angela Williams

State Rep. James Coleman

State Rep. Mike Foote

State Rep. Alec Garnett

State Rep. Chris Hansen

State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet

Former State Rep. Alice Madden

Former State Rep. Joe Miklosi

State Rep. Brittany Pettersen

Former State Sen. Suzanne Williams

“I am honored to earn the support of these amazing public servants,” Crow said in a statement. “Their confidence in our campaign and the continued momentum proves that Coloradans are ready for change in Washington. We need servants leaders willing to put partisanship aside and get things done. I’ve never shied away from a tough fight, whether it was serving overseas, or working to help bring the Veterans Medical Center to Aurora.”

Crow, also facing Democratic challengers Levi Tillemann and David Aarestad, has also earned a seal of approval from other former Colorado lawmakers: Former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar, former Sen. Mark Udall, former Gov. Bill Ritter, former U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton and former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb.