Crews work in cooler weather to try to stop Colorado fire

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. | Firefighters are working in cooler weather as they try to stop a southern Colorado wildfire that has destroyed five homes and has forced residents of more than 250 properties to evacuate.

A fire vehicle on the way to the Junkins Fire drives through the point where Colorado Highway 96 is closed at Wetmore, Colo. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. A wooden sign board at left gives fire information to residents, some of whom are under evacuation since Monday morning when the fire began between Wetmore and Westcliffe in Custer County. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP) A helicopter heads to a wildfire to drop water on the blaze between Wetmore and Westcliffe, Colo., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The fire began in the early morning hours on Monday and has spread to about 16,000 acres in rugged terrain west of Pueblo, Colo. Firefighters helped by improved weather conditions were trying Tuesday to stop the spread of the wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in southern Colorado and destroyed at least two homes. (Tracy Harmon/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP) Smoke rises from the southern end of a wildfire in the late afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, near Wetmore, Colo. (Chris McLean/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP)

The fire has scorched more than 25 square miles since starting Monday near the town of Westcliffe when high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a power line.

Temperatures were only expected to be in the 50s on Wednesday. But while some mountains have a fresh dusting of snow, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gayle Perez says no precipitation is expected at the fire.