Crews put out hot spots in Green Mountain wildfire

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAKEWOOD, Colo. | Fire crews are working to put out hot spots within an area burned by a wildfire in suburban Denver on Monday night.

On Tuesday, West Metro Fire Rescue said that the fire on Lakewood’s Green Mountain open space park scorched about 100 acres, rather than the 300 acres they initially estimated.

Some residents were evacuated as the fire spread in gusty winds but were able to return and spend the night at home.

The flames were visible from downtown Denver, about 12 miles to the east and about 1,300 feet lower.

The cause is under investigation.