Crews open road to top of Mount Evans west of Denver

DENVER | State transportation officials say the highway leading to the summit of Mount Evans west of Denver is open.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/ZtU4Ja the road opened to vehicle traffic Thursday. At 14,264 feet (4,347 meters) above sea level, the summit is central to the Mount Evans Recreation Area, which hosts more than 150,000 visitors each summer.

A spring storm dumped several feet of snow on Mount Evans a few weeks ago, on top of more than 30 feet of snow already on the roadway.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com