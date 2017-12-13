Crews gain on huge California fire but wind threat remains

LOS ANGELES | After announcing increased containment on one of the biggest wildfires in California history, officials warned that communities remain at risk and the threat could increase as unpredictable winds whip up again.

Red Flag warnings for fire danger due to Santa Ana winds and a critical lack of moisture were extended, with a possible increase in gusts into the end of the week.

This photo by Marianna Burdon, posted on her husband Eric Burdon's Facebook page on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, shows the famed musician and singer's handprint and signature in the ash that had fallen on their Ojai, Calif., home that they evacuated in advance of the Thomas fire. Their home survived, but they remained evacuated Tuesday, Dec. 12, due to smoke and ash in the air. Last week, Burdon wrote on Facebook about having to flee and returning temporarily to find their home still standing with ashes all around. "A week like this gives you the perspective that life is what truly matters," he wrote (Marianna Burdon via AP) FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, flames sweep up a steep canyon wall, threatening homes on a ridge line as the Skirball wildfire swept through the Bel Air district of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department said Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, that the wildfire that destroyed six homes and damaged a dozen more last week in the exclusive Bel Air section of Los Angeles was sparked by an illegal cooking fire in a homeless encampment. No one was in the camp, and no arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, with Montecito, Calif. and the Pacific Ocean in the distance, a helicopter hovers over a reservoir to fill a bucket with water as the fight against a wildfire continues Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. The fifth-largest wildfire in California history expanded Tuesday, ripping through dry brush atop a coastal ridge while crews struggled to keep flames from roaring down into neighborhoods amid fears of renewed winds. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a Santa Barbara County Fire Crew rests after cutting a fuel break above Bella Vista Drive in Montecito, Calif., as a helicopter makes a water drop on flames as the fight against a wildfire continues Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, fire burns canyons and ridges above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon as the fight to contain a wildfire continues in Montecito, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. The fifth-largest wildfire in California history expanded Tuesday, ripping through dry brush atop a coastal ridge while crews struggled to keep flames from roaring down into neighborhoods amid fears of renewed winds. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP) In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a helicopter makes water drop near a house that was not on fire on a hill above Bella Vista Drive in Montecito, Calif., as the fight to contain a wildfire continues Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. The fifth-largest wildfire in California history expanded Tuesday, ripping through dry brush atop a coastal ridge while crews struggled to keep flames from roaring down into neighborhoods amid fears of renewed winds. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

Evacuations continued Wednesday for the seaside enclaves of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria and the inland agricultural town of Fillmore.

Officials announced Tuesday night that crews had carved containment lines around one-quarter of the blaze straddling Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The so-called Thomas fire has burned over 900 structures, at least 700 of them homes, since it broke out Dec. 4. It stretches across nearly 370 square miles (958 sq. kilometers) of Southern California, making it the fifth largest in state history.

Elsewhere, fire officials announced that a cooking fire at a homeless encampment sparked a blaze last week that destroyed six homes in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Arson investigators determined that the so-called Skirball fire near the world-famous Getty museum was started by an illegal fire at a camp near a freeway underpass, city fire Capt. Erik Scott said.

The camp was empty when firefighters found it, but people apparently had been sleeping and cooking there for at least several days, he said.

Back at the largest of the wildfires, firefighters protected foothill homes while the flames churned mostly into unoccupied forest land, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Eric Burdon and his wife, Marianna, of Ojai were among the people who fled the smoke Tuesday. Burdon, a member of the 1960s British Invasion band The Animals, wrote on Facebook last week about having to flee and returning temporarily to find their home still standing with ashes all around.

“A week like this gives you the perspective that life is what truly matters,” he wrote.

A photo accompanying the post showed his handprint and signature written in ashes.

For complete coverage of the California wildfires, click here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires.