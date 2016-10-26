Court battle ends between divorced parents of deceased boy

DURANGO, Colo. | A legal battle between the divorced parents of a deceased 13-year-old boy has ended with a Colorado court dismissing the second of two lawsuits they filed against each other.

The Durango Herald reports (http://tinyurl.com/jnj2tal) a judge on Tuesday dismissed a countersuit that Mark Redwine had filed against Elaine Hall. Hall’s lawsuit against Redwine was dismissed last December.

Their son, Dylan Redwine, disappeared in November 2012 in southwestern Colorado. Some of his remains were found in 2013, but the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Hall’s lawsuit alleged Mark Redwine was responsible for Dylan’s death. It was dismissed because it was filed after the deadline.

Mark Redwine’s lawsuit accused Hall of intentionally inflicting emotional distress on him, among other things. The judge ruled that Hall’s actions didn’t rise to that level.

