County official announces bid for Colorado governor

LOVELAND, Colo. | A county commissioner in northern Colorado has announced plans to run for governor in 2018.

The Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mX8eJY) that Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter announced he would join the race for the Republican nomination Sunday in front of family and friends. He plans to make a larger announcement next month at the Colorado Republican State Central Committee meeting.

Gaiter has focused on bridging the gap between the state’s urban and rural counties through his “Move Colorado Forward” campaign. The campaign also aims to strengthen the state’s economy and promote responsible resource management.

Gaiter’s commissioner seat is up for election in 2018. He could’ve run for one more term.

Once he officially joins the gubernatorial race, he’ll be competing with fellow Larimer County Republican JoAnne Silva and 10 other registered candidates.

___

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/