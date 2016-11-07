County Attorney: law enforcement shooting was justified

DOUGLAS, Wyo. | The Converse County attorney has concluded the fatal police shooting of a man at his father’s funeral in Douglas this summer was justified.

A deputy U.S. Marshal shot and killed 44-year-old Jasen Scott Ramirez of Colorado on June 30 while trying to arrest him outside a church after the funeral service. Ramirez was under federal indictment in Wyoming on drug and weapons charges.

Converse County Attorney Quentin Richardson issued a letter Thursday stating Ramirez had lunged into his vehicle when three deputy marshals tried to arrest him. One deputy shot Ramirez seven times. A later search found Ramirez had two loaded handguns in the vehicle.

Richardson states in his decision letter that Ramirez had a previous criminal record and faced a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the pending charges.