Colorado Springs man chokes stranger believed to be burglar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A Colorado Springs man is in critical condition after a former soldier put him in a chokehold because he thought the man was a burglar.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jpwchg ) that 25-year-old Scott Ryan Smith Jr. was in critical condition on Tuesday, two days after the incident 30-year-old Craig Uehling.

Uehling says when he came home on Sunday he saw a suspicious-looking man who he believed was a burglar in his driveway. Uehling, an Army veteran, says the man ignored him and walked into a neighbor’s backyard. Uehling then followed the man, who Uehling says punched him, before pulling the man to the ground in a choke hold.

Smith’s heart stopped for more than 30 minutes. Smith’s family believes Uehling should face charges.

No arrests have been made.

