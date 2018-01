BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Authorities have determined that the death of a toddler in Colorado Springs was a homicide.

Police Lt. Howard Black says 3-year-old Bella Ritch died at a hospital after she was knocked unconscious Oct. 2. The El Paso County coroner’s office says she died of blunt-force trauma, and the investigation remains active.

No arrests have been made, and no other information was released.