Coroner: More tests needed to verify how man died in custody

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUEBLO, Colo. | An autopsy on a man who died in police custody was unable to determine a cause of death.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said further testing likely will take about 4-6 weeks to figure out how 26-year-old Emanuel Miera died on Sunday.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Miera died at a hospital after officers say he resisted arrest and had to be shocked with a stun gun.

Police answered a call about Miera saying that he was walking back and forth across a highway.

Police say he ignored their orders to get out of the road and then resisted arrest.

Officers used a stun gun on Miera and then he was handcuffed and taken to a hospital.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on routine administrative leave.

