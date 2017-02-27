Coroner IDs man killed by Aurora light rail train

AURORA | The Adams County coroner’s office identified a man killed last week by a Regional Transportation District R Line light-rail train as 35-year-old Saw Eh.

The coroner said the cause and manner of Eh’s death are still under investigation.

Eh died after police said he walked onto light-rail tracks Feb. 19 near East 30th Avenue and Peoria Street. The crash happened a few days before the Feb. 24 opening of Aurora’s new R Line, while trains were running to test the line.

Aurora police said they believe Eh was at fault. Previous reports indicate Eh was hearing-impaired and may have been intoxicated.