Coroner IDs transient shot at Colorado Springs residence

COLORADO SPRINGS | El Paso County officials have released the name of a transient who was shot to death at a residence in Colorado Springs.

The coroner’s office says 37-year-old Donald Wayne Russell died Thursday morning. Police say he had entered the three story house that had been converted into apartments and was confronted by a tenant, who shot him.

Under Colorado’s so-called “make my day” law, a resident can use deadly force against an intruder without facing criminal charges. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.