Coroner IDs man slain Aug. 24 in northwest Aurora alley

AURORA | The Arapahoe County coroner’s office identified a man slain in a northwest Aurora alley last week as Terrance Gerard Davis.

Davis, 44, died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was a homicide, the coroner’s office said. Aurora police spokesman Officer Bill Hummel said no arrests have been made in the slaying, and investigators have not released details about any potential suspects.

Officers found Davis about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 24 in an alley behind a home at 1460Boston St. The alley is between Boston and Chester streets just south of East Colfax Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information on the slaying to call Detective Randy Hansen at 303-739-6710 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and earn a $2,000 reward.