Coroner IDs man slain Saturday on Clinton Street in Aurora

AURORA | The Arapahoe County coroner’s office identified a man killed last week at a northwest Aurora home as Terry Dwayne Capler.

Capler, 36, was found dead Dec. 16 in a home at 1410 Clinton St. after police responded there on a report of a shooting.

The coroner said Capler had been shot in the head and torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released any details about potential suspects and said no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Capler’s slaying to call Detective Jamie Krieger with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6113. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and earn a $2,000 reward by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.