Coroner ID’s man killed in shootout with Colorado officers

SECURITY, Colo. | Authorities have identified a man who was shot by police officers last weekend as 40-year-old Demetrius Mac Moore of Security.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Moore died from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said previously that deputies and Colorado Springs police officers got into a gunfight near Colorado Springs on Sunday with the man now identified as Moore. The officers were searching for two brothers in an earlier shooting.

The other brother was arrested. Authorities identified him earlier as 32-year-old Daniel Lee Moore.