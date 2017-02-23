Coroner IDs man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA | The Arapahoe County coroner’s office has identified a man killed following a fight Feb. 18 in an Aurora parking lot as 29-year-old Kelly Bly Acosta.

In a statement Wednesday, the coroner’s office said Acosta died from a gunshot wound, and they ruled his death a homicide.

Police said officers responded at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle on a report of people fighting. Police were also told shots had been fired. When officers arrived, they found Acosta wounded. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aurora police spokesman Officer William Hummel said Wednesday that police are not releasing any information about potential suspects.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are investigating the case, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Matt Fyles at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.