Coroner IDs man shot dead during traffic stop as Troy Jacques, 41

Photos of Troy Jacques, 41, who was shot dead by Aurora police Saturday during a traffic stop. Police said Jacques had pulled a gun on officers before they fired. Photos are from his Facebook account. Photos of Troy Jacques, 41, who was shot dead by Aurora police Saturday during a traffic stop. Police said Jacques had pulled a gun on officers before they fired. Photos are from his Facebook account. Photos of Troy Jacques, 41, who was shot dead by Aurora police Saturday during a traffic stop. Police said Jacques had pulled a gun on officers before they fired. Photos are from his Facebook account. Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to reporters about the officer-involved shooting death of a man the previous Saturday. PHOTOS BY PHILIP POSTON Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to reporters about the officer-involved shooting death of a man the previous Saturday. PHOTOS BY PHILIP POSTON

AURORA | A man killed by Aurora police Saturday night after he pulled a gun on police who had pulled him over for a traffic stop died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Arapahoe County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

The coroner identified the man as Troy Michael Jacques, 41, and they said his death was a homicide.

Police said during a Monday evening press conference that the man was armed with a semiautomatic hand gun and had pointed it at other motorists the night before he was shot.

Chief Nick Metz said he has seen body camera footage of the shooting and while it remains under investigation, at this early phase he believes the officers acted appropriately.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, Jacques has never been arrested before in Colorado. Metz said Monday that the man had some criminal record, but records show no criminal events in Colorado. The chief did not detail the man’s criminal history.