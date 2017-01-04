Coroner IDs body pulled from pond as missing Aurora boy

AURORA | A child’s body pulled from a pond at Aurora’s Olympic Park on Tuesday is that of a 6-year-old Aurora boy who went missing Saturday night, the Arapahoe County coroner confirmed Wednesday.

The coroner’s office said in a statement that an autopsy showed no signs of trauma to David Puckett’s body. His cause and manner of death will be announced at a later date, the coroner’s statement said.

Aurora said Tuesday to announce they’d found the body of a child beneath the ice at the pond at the park near South Chambers Road and East Yale Avenue. Ice rescuers retrieved the body.

At the time, police said they weren’t sure if the body was David’s, but said they informed the Puckett family of what they found.

Police on Wednesday said the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is still investigating the case “to determine the circumstance surrounding David’s death.”

Police also thanked the first responders and volunteers who assisted with the search.

“We would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support to both David’s family and all of the first responders, investigators, and community volunteers who worked tirelessly to find David,” police said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page.