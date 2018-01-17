Coroner identifies woman who fell, died after condo fire

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER, Colo. | The Colorado woman who collapsed and died after being evacuated from her burning condo has been identified.

The Daily Camera reports that the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified her as 57-year-old Nancy Bergman.

Bergman died early Saturday morning after neighbors had helped evacuate her and her 19-year-old daughter.

The sheriff’s office says Bergman collapsed a short time after evacuating and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Officials have not yet said if her collapse was directly related to the fire. The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

The cause of the fire remains under review.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/