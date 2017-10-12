Coroner: Deaths at Aurora home were murder-suicide

AURORA | Police are investigating the deaths of two people found last week in an east Aurora home as a “murder-suicide.”

The Arapahoe County coroner’s office identified the two people found dead at the home in the 1200 block of South Fultondale Circle as Anne Elizabeth Tooley, 53, and Perry Monroe Drake, 60.

Tooley was strangled and her death was a homicide, the coroner said. Drake died of a gunshot wound to his head and his death was a suicide, the coroner said.

Aurora police spokesman Officer Bill Hummel said police are investigating the case as a “murder-suicide” and don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

A photo of Perry Drake from his facebook page. A picture of Anne Tooley from her facebook page. Perry Drake and Anne Tooley in a photo from Tooley's facebook page.

According to their facebook pages, Tooley and Drake appeared to be in a relationship and lived together at the home.

The incident started about 5 p.m. Friday when officers responded to a welfare check call at a home near East Mississippi Avenue and South Harvest Road in the Murphy Creek subdivision.

When officers approached the home they heard a single gunshot from inside, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Officers later searched the home, police said, and found two people dead inside.

The department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Alton Reed 303-739-6068. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and earn a $2,000 reward by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.