Coroner: 57-year-old woman’s death a homicide

AURORA | A 57-year-old woman found dead in an Aurora apartment Tuesday night was murdered, the Arapahoe County coroner’s office said.

The coroner said Wednesday Dana Sems died of “multiple inflicted injuries,” but did not disclose what those injuries were.

Aurora police said earlier Wednesday officers found a deceased woman inside an apartment at 165 S. Sable Blvd. when they responded to the home on a welfare check.

Police said detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the slaying as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Warren Miller at 303-739-6117. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.