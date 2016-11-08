BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Control of Colorado’s House delegation is at stake Tuesday.

Republicans currently hold four of Colorado’s seven seats. But two GOP incumbents are facing feisty challenges Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Miked Coffman in Aurora is fighting for a fifth term against Democratic state Sen. Morgan Carroll. And in western Colorado, three-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton is being challenged by well-funded Democrat Gail Schwartz of Crested Butte.

Both those races have been targeted by the national parties as battlegrounds.

The other five incumbents up for re-election Tuesday face smoother paths. They are Democrats Diana DeGette of Denver; Jared Polis if Boulder; and Ed Perlmutter of Lakewood. And Republicans facing likely re-election are Ken Buck of Greeley and Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs.