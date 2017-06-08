Fix more accurately tracks graduation rates for students in concurrent enrollment

DENVER | Colorado has changed how it tracks graduation rates for students who take advantage of concurrent enrollment to start their post-secondary educational career early.

Through the state’s Accelerating Students through Concurrent Enrollment program, students are able to take college courses while completing their high school education. Students who qualify can stay in their high school an additional year after they would have graduated to take college courses.

The one downside to the program is students who stay an additional year were marked as taking an additional year to finish high school. That had a negative impact on the graduation rates of high school they attend.

The new bill, sponsored by Aurora Rep. Mike Weissman, will now mark students who stay the additional year for college credits as graduating high school on time.

Aurora Rep. Mike Weissman

“By allowing students to make progress toward or even complete a two-year degree or certificate while still enrolled in high school, ASCENT makes higher education available sooner and at a greatly reduced cost to students,” Weissman said. “Students and schools should be rewarded for participating in ASCENT, and this bill recognizes the achievements of students who worked hard to prepare for their career and educational goals.”