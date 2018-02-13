Compassionate leadership course coming to CU Boulder

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOULDER, Colo. | An open online course about developing compassionate leaders is coming to the University of Colorado.

The Daily Camera reported Monday that Jane Goodall, known worldwide for her research on the relationship between chimpanzees and humans, will lead the course.

The course, which starts this summer, is geared toward K-12 educators, but anyone can enroll.

The course is made possible through a partnership with the university and Goodall’s youth program, Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots.

Participants in the six-week class will have access to more than 13 hours of service-oriented training and activities with Goodall and Roots & Shoots staff.

Goodall says she aims to empower young people “to be better, more compassionate decision-makers” as they grow up in their communities.

