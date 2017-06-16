Company shamed for picture in restricted Colorado lake

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. | An activewear company is facing backlash after posting a photo on Instagram of its models swimming in Colorado’s Hanging Lake and doing yoga on the lake’s log.

KUSA-TV reported (http://on9news.tv/2siXg4A ) Thursday that Liquido Active has since removed the picture from its account. Swimming in the lake and getting on the iconic log is not allowed. There are signs forbidding it.

Company owner Renata Facchini publically apologized for the picture. She says they didn’t see any signs saying not to swim or climb on the log.

Aaron Mayville, district ranger with the Forest Service, says people getting into the lake can damage the limestone deposit that gives the water its clear blue color.

The water is off limits in an effort to help preserve the ecosystem there.

KUSA-TV reports it’s not clear if the company will be cited.

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com