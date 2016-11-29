Company under fire for pipeline leak in Garfield County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | State regulators are asking that an energy company be found in violation of oil and gas rules in connection to a leaking pipeline in Garfield County.

The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2gfutKe ) that cleanup work is ongoing in connection to a leak from a steel liquids pipeline operated by Hunter Ridge Energy Services LLC in the North Parachute Mountain area north of Parachute.

In a written response to the state about the alleged violations, the Encana subsidiary wrote that condensate from the pipeline traveled underground about 4,200 feet before surfacing in a spring and flowing on the surface more than a mile north to a stock pond.

The contamination was discovered June 14 during a routine sampling of the spring.

