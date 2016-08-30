Colorado’s ranch-turned-tire-dump undergoes cleanup

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Officials say cleanup is underway at a former ranch that became a dumping site for tires in northern Colorado.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2cc74Ij ) that tires began piling up at the 17,000-acre Roberts Ranch in the 1970s. D.L. Roberts wrote in an email that his father, Evan Roberts, used tires to serve as a base for a damn to battle erosion, but things spiraled out of control.

The land is under a conservation easement to Larimer County and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment awarded a $495,000 grant for its cleanup. Officials at first estimated that the ranch near Livermore held 200,000 to 300,000 tires, but the number appears to be closer to 100,000.

This phase of the cleanup is estimated to be finished by the end of September.

