Colorado’s Rabbit Ears Peak loses chunk of ear

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Rabbit Ears Peak looks a little different after losing a chunk of one of its ears.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reported (http://bit.ly/2s9CUw6 ) Thursday the western ear of Colorado’s iconic landmark is significantly skinnier and pointier following what appears to be an erosion event at the top of the rock formation.

U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Chad Stewart says he made a point to look at Rabbit Ears Peak on a drive he took this week after he was informed of the possible change in the rock’s appearance.

The piece that broke off was at a height that would not be easily accessible to humans.

Stewart says there are also no rock climbers permitted to operate at the rock formation, making this scenario more unlikely than natural erosion.