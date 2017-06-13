Colorado’s Pikes Peak area reopens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Officials announced they have reopened the road leading to a popular tourist area of Colorado’s Pikes Peak.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2re4zJi ) the U.S. Forest Service announced over the weekend it had reopened Forest Service Road 383, leading to the Crags and popular trails to Devil’s Playground and the summit of America’s Mountain. The road had been closed since January as crews removed beetle-killed trees at risk of falling in the Teller County woods.

The winter and spring closure was the second of its kind, after an initial project in 2016 to knock down and remove dead spruce trees near the Crags Campground and trailheads.

The Forest Service will prohibit dispersed camping and parking along Forest Service Road 383 this summer because trees still are at risk of falling.