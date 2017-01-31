Colorado’s Hickenlooper condemns Donald Trump travel ban

DENVER | Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is urging President Donald Trump to rescind his executive order temporarily banning refugees.

Hickenlooper said Monday the order serves as “a powerful recruiting tool” for the U.S.’ enemies because it bans nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. He also says it needlessly antagonizes U.S. allies.

Trump says the U.S. must protect itself against extremists looking to attack Americans and U.S. interests.

Hickenlooper said that the U.S. must work to screen refugees as thoroughly as possible. But in a statement, he said that refugees coming here already undergo “the world’s toughest vetting program.”

The Democratic governor also said a “vast majority” of refugees admitted to the U.S. are families, especially women and children.