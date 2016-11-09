Colorado’s congressional incumbents keep their seats

DENVER | Colorado’s incumbent members of Congress escaped any throw-the-bums-out repercussions.

Democrats were hoping to unseat two Republican incumbents, especially Rep. Mike Coffman in Aurora. They also targeted Republican Rep. Scott Tipton of western Colorado.

Coffman, a four-term incumbent, held on against Democratic state Sen. Morgan Carroll, who frequently tried Coffman to Donald Trump. Coffman said he would not vote for Trump but did not say who got his vote instead.

“This has been an uphill battle,” Coffman told supporters Tuesday night, decrying Carroll’s national Democratic support. The Democrat has attracted millions in funding and personal appeals from national political stars like first lady Michelle Obama.

“Let’s be honest, they threw everything against me but the kitchen sink … it didn’t work,” Coffman said.

He cited widespread predictions that Republicans would have a terrible election night.

“The environment was too tough, they said. … And we proved them wrong,” Coffman said.

Democrats have been aiming for Coffman since at least 2012, when Coffman saw his district redrawn to include more Democrats.

In her concession speech, Carroll tried to cheer a room of glum supporters.

“I will never stop fighting for all the things we fought for on this campaign,” Carroll said, citing better wages, racial equality and climate change.

In Colorado’s largest congressional district, one that stretches from Pueblo to the New Mexico line and includes most of western Colorado, Tipton defeated well-financed Democrat Gail Schwartz of Crested Butte, a former state senator.

The other five incumbents had an easier path to re-election.

Colorado’s longest-serving member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Denver, won an 11th term in the House. Fellow Democrats Jared Polis of Boulder and Ed Perlmutter of Lakewood also won.

Republican incumbents who cruised to re-election were Ken Buck of Greeley and Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs.

Kristen Wyatt can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/APkristenwyatt