Colorado’s aging focus of legislative task force report

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A task force on the present and future needs of Colorado’s growing aging population is releasing policy recommendations at the state capitol.

A report Tuesday will address how Colorado can prepare to meet the needs of those 65 and older between now and 2030.

The number of those residents will nearly double over that period, from about 714,000 to close to 1.3 million.

The Legislature commissioned the task force last year to advise lawmakers and the governor.

It studied health care, transport and housing needs and financial implications for the state.