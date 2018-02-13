Colorado woman pleads guilty to crash that killed 2 children

EAGLE, Colo. | A 46-year-old Colorado woman who was involved in a DUI crash that killed two of her four children has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Jenny Figaszewski, of Arvada, pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide-DUI and child abuse resulting in death for the July 11, 2016, crash near Wolcott. Prosecutors say she used meth before starting her trip in California.

The car went off of Interstate 70 and started rolling before it returned to the roadway, skidded sideways and hit a fence. It flipped twice, injuring her and killing two of her daughters, ages 14 and 9.

Two other children, ages 7 and 5, were seriously injured.

Figaszewski is scheduled to be sentenced May 7 and is expected to receive a 16-year term.