Colorado woman imprisoned 20 years for death of 2-year-old

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MONTROSE, Colo. | A 32-year-old Colorado woman who pleaded guilty to child abuse causing death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reported Wednesday that Julie Ann Huff is accused of inflicting head trauma to the child while babysitting in 2016.

Two-year-old Tobi Joan Doyle died in February 2016, some hours after being hospitalized.

Huff was arrested and charged with a felony count of child abuse resulting in death.

She originally seemed ready to take her case to trial, but changed tracks in October and entered a guilty plea to a single count of child abuse negligently causing death.

The plea came with a stipulated 20-year prison sentence that was formalized Wednesday by District Judge Keri Yoder.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com