Colorado wind gusts spread wildfires, tip over big trucks

Firefighters mop up after a fire west of Longmont, Colo., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. About 300 homes were evacuated because of two fires being pushed by gusty winds in Boulder County. One burned in a relatively flat, open area near some farms and clusters of homes west of Longmont on Friday. The other was burning in the foothills west of Boulder. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) Firefighter Taylor Triolo of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control surveys the damage after a fire burned west of Longmont, Colo., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. About 300 homes were evacuated because of two fires being pushed by gusty winds in Boulder County. One burned in a relatively flat, open area near some farms and clusters of homes west of Longmont on Friday. The other was burning in the foothills west of Boulder. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) A firefighter works at the scene of a semi truck overturned by high wind north of Boulder, Colo., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Gusty winds overturned several trucks and closed some stretches of Interstate 70 in Summit and Clear Creek counties early Friday. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

DENVER | Winds in Colorado gusting over 70 mph on Friday helped spread wildfires, tipped over large trucks and knocked over trees. One gust of 101 mph was reported at a mountain pass.

About 300 homes were evacuated because of the wildfires near Longmont and in foothills near boulder. They were quickly contained by firefighters working amid blowing dust and smoke.

The 24-acre fire near Longmont destroyed two barns and an outbuilding, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief Robert Sullenberger said.

The cause of that fire was unclear but officials believed the 5-acre fire near Boulder was caused by a tree that fell into a utility pole that fell on the ground, igniting a grass fire.

The powerful winds for knocking over trucks on highways, including one near Longmont on Interstate 25 at least two on Interstate 70 in the mountains. A 130-mile stretch of Interstate 70 between Golden and Dotsero was closed to commercial vehicles as a result.

Some broken car windshields were also reported because of the wind, Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said.

The 101 mph wind gust was reported at Berthoud Pass about an hour drive west of Denver, the National Weather Service said.

The heavy winds followed a week of unseasonably warm and dry weather that raised the fire danger in the Colorado’s eastern half.

One of several fires in Denver on Wednesday temporarily shut down train service to the airport.

The winds were warm and helped keep temperatures up.

Both Denver and Grand Junction hit record highs for the day Friday — 74 and 64 respectively — before noon.