Colorado wildfire forces evacuation of rural town, valley

BEULAH, Colo. | Hundreds of people in a rural community in southern Colorado have been forced from their homes by a wildfire that has spread quickly in strong winds.
A water-carrying helicopter was called from the Colorado Springs area Monday but was diverted to neighboring Fremont County because of high winds, which made it hard for firefighters to size up and attack the blaze.
The wildfire comes after a relatively quiet fire season in Colorado as the weather begins to turn colder. As the fire burned, snow fell in parts of western Colorado’s mountains, causing accidents along portions of Interstate 70. However, at lower elevations in the state’s eastern half, winds and prolonged dry weather were still making it easy for any spark to spread into a fire.
A car accident started a grass fire along a highway in Boulder County on Tuesday morning, but firefighters were able to stop it at about 2 acres.