Colorado wage theft bill headed to governor’s desk

DENVER | Thanks to a bill that’s headed to the governor’s desk, Coloradans soon can find out if an employer cheated his or her workers on wages.

For decades, any finding by Colorado labor officials that an employer engaged in wage theft has been considered a trade secret that’s off-limits to the public.

But the Senate on Tuesday approved the bill , which would include those findings under Colorado’s Open Records Act. The House previously passed the legislation.

It would allow citizens to know if they are patronizing or considering employment with an offender. It also would level the playing field for the vast majority of employers who abide by wage, overtime and other pay laws or contracts.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jessie Danielson and Republican Sen. John Cooke.