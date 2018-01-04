JOINT ANGST: Bipartisan anger in Colorado, Aurora, over AG Sessions’ legal marijuana move

File - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Sen. Gardner said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that he's placing a hold on Department of Justice nominees and will try to push legislation to protect marijuana sales in states where the drug is legal after Attorney General Jeff Sessions withdrew a federal policy that allowed recreational markets to emerge. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, then First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer, left, flanked by Denver Police Chief Robert White, takes questions during a news conference in Denver discussing an indictment alleging that 32 people exported tons of marijuana to other states over four years. Troyer, who is now Colorado’s U.S. Attorney, said his office will not change its approach to prosecuting marijuana crimes despite a change in policy by Attorney General Jeff Sessions giving federal prosecutors more leeway to enforce laws against pot. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

DENVER | The party’s not over in Colorado, at least not yet.

That’s what an assortment of high-ranking legal officials said after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced suddenly he would no longer honor an Obama-era agreement that essentially had justice officials look the other way as states like Colorado experimented with legalizing marijuana.

Colorado’s top federal prosecutor said his office won’t alter its approach to enforcing marijuana crimes after U.S. Sessions withdrew a policy Thursday that allowed pot markets to emerge in states that legalized the drug.

The statement by U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer came amid bipartisan outrage over Sessions’ decision to end the so-called Cole memorandum, which sharply limited what charges prosecutors could pursue in legal pot states. He will allow federal prosecutors to decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law banning pot.

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman of Colorado condemned the decision as an infringement on states’ rights and pledged to fight any action targeting the state’s legal market.

“Colorado had every right to legalize marijuana, and I will do everything I can to protect that right against the power of an overreaching federal government,” the Republican said in a statement.

He later told the Aurora Sentinel the announcement was an additional hurdle, particularly for the issue of banking, and “cement(s) the status quo.”

“By not having that (banking) access they tend to be an all-cash business and that’s subject to more criminality, and it makes it more difficult to collect taxes because without a banking relationship you don’t have an audit trail,” Coffman said.

The Aurora congressman said he is working with Boulder Rep. Jared Polis’ office on writing a letter to the Justice Department. Whether the rest of the Colorado delegation will sign on is so far unclear.

In Aurora, Mayor Steve Hogan and city officials aren’t sure what to think of the announcement.

“I’m not sure yet that it means what it appears to mean,” Hogan said of the memo. “With this administration it’s hard to decipher what’s really going on.”

While Hogan said it’s too early to see how the announcement will impact marijuana businesses in Aurora, he noted he would be willing to be “out front on a fight” against the change.

Troyer said his office will continue to focus on “identifying and prosecuting those who create the greatest safety threats to our communities around the state.” That approach is consistent with Sessions’ guidance, he said.

“Today the Attorney General rescinded the Cole Memo on marijuana prosecutions, and directed that federal marijuana prosecution decisions be governed by the same principles that have long governed all of our prosecution decisions,” Troyer said.

The U.S. attorney for Colorado took office in August 2016 after former President Barack Obama’s appointee stepped down. President Donald Trump hasn’t nominated a replacement.

Sessions’ move infuriated Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who said he’s placing a hold on Justice Department nominees and will try to push legislation to protect marijuana sales in states where they are legal.

The Colorado senator said Sessions promised him that he would not repeal the Obama-era policy on lenient enforcement before being confirmed as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

“What Jeff Sessions said is he didn’t think it was on Trump’s agenda to do this, he didn’t think President Trump had the bandwidth to do this, and he had no plans to repeal the Cole memorandum,” Gardner said in an interview.

Gardner noted that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump told a Colorado television reporter that he believed marijuana should be left up to the states.

“Why does Jeff Sessions think President Trump was wrong?” he asked.

Gardner said he only found out via Twitter that Sessions was changing the policy. He said he plans to reach out to other lawmakers from Alaska, California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state to seek congressional protection for pot programs.

Congress passed legislation in 2014 protecting medical marijuana policies.

Colorado’s Attorney General tells people who use and sell marijuana legally in her state: “Don’t freak out.”

Coffman said that her office could fight back if the federal government did prosecute businesses who are complying with Colorado laws. She said the businesses could argue that the federal government allowed the marketplace to flourish and is now improperly changing direction.

“I think we’ll have a strong argument should the federal government try to change the rules,” Cynthia Coffman said.

Colorado’s senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet, also slammed Sessions’ move.

“In rescinding the Cole memo, the Attorney General failed to listen to Colorado, and will create unnecessary chaos and confusion,” he said on Twitter.

The state’s former “marijuana czar,” Andrew Freedman, said Sessions’ only point was to create confusion but that the Justice Department cannot force states to make pot illegal.

Freedman, who formerly worked as Gov. John Hickenlooper’s director of marijuana coordination, said the uncertainty will make law-abiding people less likely to get involved in the market and make it harder for banks and insurance companies to justify the risk of working with marijuana businesses.

“It seems like a foolish step. Certainty brings better players into the market, more legitimate capital. People who want to be law-abiding will be more likely to enter into the regulated system,” he said.

Freedman said this is a time for states to increase enforcement to ensure businesses are following the law.

“We should all make sure it’s done as safely and efficiently as possible,” he said. “It’s more of a reason to double down on efforts, not to retreat.”

Some in the marijuana industry are taking a similar wait-and-see approach.

Alex Levine, one of the owners of Green Dragon Cannabis Co., said that like much of marijuana industry, his company has kept a close eye on Sessions and what he may have planned for legal pot.

But he said he isn’t sure rescinding the Cole memo means much.

“Removing it doesn’t actually do anything, but it does potentially signify that they are moving in a different direction,” he said.

Levine said rescinding the memo could just be part of a broader effort to do away with Obama-era policies and might not mean a federal crackdown is in the offing.

But at Green Dragon, Levine said the move won’t cause any changes and they won’t slow growth plans or scale back any operations.

If there were a federal crackdown, Levine said he would expect a massive public backlash. Just Sessions’ announcement has already sparked backlash from politicians on both sides of the aisle, he noted.

“It’s pretty clear what people want,” he said.

Green Dragon has 11 shops around the state and is working on a 12th location in Thornton. In Aurora alone, the company has between 20 and 30 employees.

The industry’s economic contributions means it would be hard to do away with, he said.

“It’s a massive industry, you can’t just flip a switch and say, ‘ok, its over,’” he said. “This is people’s livelihoods.”

While most local politicians met Sessions’ move with swift condemnation, some marijuana critics are cheering it.

The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, a regular critic of legal marijuana, issued a statement advocating a federal crackdown.

“Marijuana is a failed experiment in Colorado and Attorney General Sessions’ memo provides U.S. attorneys the power to stop the powerful drug cartels from getting a permanent foothold in our state and bring drug dealers to justice,” the statement said.