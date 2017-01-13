Colorado teen faces trial on murder, kidnapping charges

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A Colorado teenager will go to trial on murder and kidnapping charges in the death of his former girlfriend.

The Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2j8l2LU ) that 19-year-old Tanner Flores of Berthound will be arraigned Feb. 23. He was arrested in June after Mesa County deputies found him at his dead grandfather’s property with the body of 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle wrapped in blankets inside his pickup truck.

Doolittle, Flores’ former girlfriend, had been reported missing by her mother a day earlier.

During a hearing Thursday, District Attorney Cliff Riedel presented an interview of Flores by Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Danny Norris. Flores originally told Norris that Doolittle grabbed his revolver and it went off during a struggle, but he later said that he retrieved the revolver and shot Doolittle twice.

