Colorado teen barred from driving for 1 year after crash

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. | A Colorado teenager has been barred from driving for one year after a crash that seriously injured a classmate riding with her.

The Post Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2ih53Ox ) that the Glenwood Springs teen pleaded guilty in juvenile court in November to reckless endangerment and careless driving resulting in injury.

In addition to the driving ban, she was fined $150 and will have to complete 24 hours of public service and write a letter of apology to the victim and his family.

Deputy District Attorney Tony Hershey says the victim’s family considers the crash an accident and is sympathetic to the defendant’s case. He says the crash was caused by the driver going too fast and taking a sharp turn.

The victim was seriously injured and required surgery to his fractured eye and cheek.

___

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/