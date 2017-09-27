Colorado Springs teacher meeting with Betsy DeVos via fellow program

COLORADO SPRINGS | An Air Force veteran and fifth-grade teacher from Colorado is making a trip to Washington D.C. to tell Education Secretary Betsy DeVos about the nontraditional teaching method he uses — and how it could motivate others to become teachers.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2fwswuS ) that Elmer Harris will speak with DeVos on Wednesday about his methodology called Next Generation Learning Challenges, a personalized approach allowing students to use different ways to drive progress and be in charge of their own learning.

Harris is one of just seven teachers in the nation chosen to meet with DeVos this year through the U.S. Department of Education’s fellowship program. The fellows also work with Education Department policymakers, review applications for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award and are a part of the Teach to Lead program.