Colorado Springs school wins national award for second time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A Colorado Springs school can now boast it has not only been named one of the top schools in the nation once, it’s done it twice.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2djruxB ) that Soaring Eagles Elementary School in Harrison School District 2 has been named a National Blue Ribbon School, signifying academic rigor and dramatic gains in student achievement. Soaring Eagles won its first National Blue Ribbon Award in 2009.

Soaring Eagles is one of six schools in Colorado and one of 329 nationwide to be recognized this year.

The Blue Ribbon designation is issued using data from five years of work to measure overall academic excellence and closing achievement gaps.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com