Colorado Springs orders homeless to leave tent city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Colorado Springs is ordering homeless people to leave a tent city that has developed around a shelter.

The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2egmVr6) reports that they’ve been given until 3 p.m. Wednesday to move about 55 tents that have been put up on the Springs Rescue Mission campus.

Homeless campers pack up their belongings at a homeless tent city on Springs Rescue Mission's campus Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Residents were told to leave by 3pm Wednesday, a day after the nonprofit was to told by Colorado Springs officials that the camp violated zoning ordinances. Springs Rescue Mission is one month away from opening its new 150-bed shelter, which remains under construction. (Mark Reis/The Gazette via AP) Homeless campers pack up their belongings at a homeless tent city on Springs Rescue Mission's campus Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Residents were told to leave by 3pm Wednesday, a day after the nonprofit was to told by Colorado Springs officials that the camp violated zoning ordinances. Springs Rescue Mission is one month away from opening its new 150-bed shelter, which remains under construction. (Mark Reis/The Gazette via AP) Campers head south on Tejon Street after packing up their belongings at a homeless tent city on Springs Rescue Mission's campus Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Residents were told to leave by 3 pm Wednesday, a day after the nonprofit was to told by Colorado Springs officials that the camp violated zoning ordinances. Springs Rescue Mission is one month away from opening its new 150-bed shelter, which remains under construction. (Mark Reis/The Gazette via AP) Jerry Burton, right, talks about his experience of living on the street during a rally before entering the Federal Courthouse for a hearing in a class action lawsuit challenging the homeless sweeps in the Mile High City last spring, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Denver. Burton and about 50 other people involved in the case were on hand for the hearing. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The mission has allowed people to camp there as it builds a new campus that will include a new shelter, a day center and a 65-unit apartment complex.

Mayor John Suthers says the situation there has “gotten out of hand.” Police say they’ve been called to the tent city 28 times in the last three weeks.

The move came on the same day that homeless people in Denver went to federal court to challenge that city’s sweeps of encampments there.

