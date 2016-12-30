Colorado Springs officer cleared in shooting of suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado Springs officer has been found justified in the shooting of a suspect accused of fleeing from police and breaking into a home.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2iw9MZd ) that the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office cleared Officer Jacob Skifstad of criminal wrongdoing Thursday in connection with the shooting.

Authorities say Christopher Lee Liles was a wanted suspect in a burglary investigation when officers spotted the 31-year-old on Sept. 16. Police say Liles led officers on a vehicle chase before entering a nearby residence and driving the homeowner’s vehicle through the garage door.

The District Attorney’s Office says Skifstad shot Liles out of fear he would escape or go back inside the home and create a hostage situation.

Liles has since recovered from his injuries and remains jailed.

