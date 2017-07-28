Colorado Springs man gets life in prison for killing teen over missing phone

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado Springs man who shot a 14-year-old boy over a missing cellphone has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports https://goo.gl/SXQuqL 33-year-old Riccardo Kirven was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and immediately sentenced for the July 2015 death of Desmond Smith.

Prosecutors say Kirven’s 18-year-old nephew asked him for help retrieving a phone that he said had been stolen. The nephew drove Kirven to a park, and Kirven reached through a car window with a .40-caliber pistol and fired several rounds at three teens.

Smith was shot in the back.

Kirven claimed he fired in self-defense, saying he heard one of the teens whistle and reach for a gun.

