Colorado Springs gets sober, military-style charter schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A charter school aimed at sober and military-style education will begin offering classes this month in Colorado Springs, and a second will open later this year.

The Gazette reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2iIzatF ) that Landmark Community School, for students recovering from addictions to drugs or alcohol, will start classes Jan. 30 and the state’s first military academy for elementary and secondary students has received district approval to open in August.

Landmark will offer classes for students ages 14-19 who are committed to recovery. Principles of addiction recovery will be incorporated into the academic classes.

For military-minded students, Falcon School District 49’s board has unanimously approved Colorado Military Academy for elementary and secondary students to open in August. A grand opening for the school and registration event is scheduled for Jan. 26.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com